WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) will serve as the lead Republican on the House Veterans' Affairs Committee.
Bost will be in charge of setting the Republican party's agenda on veterans issues and leading oversight efforts of the administration.
“As a Marine and the father of a Marine, I can think of no greater honor than fighting for America’s veterans as the lead Republican on the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee. I am grateful for the trust of my Republican colleagues and excited to follow in the footsteps of great leaders like Jeff Miller and Phil Roe,” said Bost. “We will work to implement an aggressive, pro-veteran agenda that builds upon the successes of the MISSION Act, appeals reform, and combating veterans’ suicide. Our veterans have borne the battle in defense of our freedoms, and I view it as my mission to ensure they receive the care and services they deserve.”
Bost replaces Dr. Phil Roe (R-TN) who is retiring. Roe released a statement saying he knows Bost will continue to serve our nation's veterans well and build on the bipartisan accomplishments the committee has already made.