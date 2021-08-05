JONESBORO, IL — U.S. Rep. Mike Bost of Illinois on Thursday presented military service medals to the family of Pfc. David Goldsberry, who recently died.
Goldsberry served in the Marine Corps Reserves from 1954 to 1959. After that, he was discharged to enlist in the Army from 1959 to 1962 as a medical specialist. He was assigned to the 1st Airborne Battle Group, 504th Infantry Regiment in Germany.
Bost traveled to Jonesboro to presenting Goldsberry's National Defense Service Medal and Parachutist Badge to his wife, Terese Goldsberry. The Congressman presented the medals to the family at the Jonesboro Public Library.