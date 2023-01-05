MAKANDA, IL — Join botanist Chris Benda as he discusses updating the Illinois Big Tree Registry, a statewide outreach program that seeks to discover, record, and recognize the largest of Illinois' native tree species.
The event will be from 2 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8.
In addition to the discussion, Benda will display photos of some of the most impressive trees in the state.
The registry was established in 1962 and has since then inspired Big Tree hunters to discover and nominate champion trees.
To view an interactive map of notable trees developed by forestry technician Julia Allison, visit univofillinois.maps.arcgis.com.
For more information or to register for this free program, contact the Giant City Visitor Center at 618-457-4836.