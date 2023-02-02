KUTTAWA, KY — A fugitive suspected of committing a bank robbery in Bowling Green in November of 2022 has been arrested in Kuttawa, the Lyon County Sheriff's Office says.
According to a Facebook post about the incident, 45-year-old Christopher Trice — originally from Fulton — was arrested following an investigation into thefts at two Kuttawa businesses.
Sheriff Brent White explained deputies found evidence connecting Trice to the Bowling Green bank robbery during the course of their investigation.
They also found a vehicle they believe was used in the crime.
Trice was reportedly booked into the Crittenden County Detention Center.
White says the Bowling Green Police Department and Lyon County Sheriff's Offices are continuing to investigate.