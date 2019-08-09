BOWLING GREEN, KY — A Bowling Green man has been arrested on multiple child porn charges, Kentucky State Police say.
Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch investigators arrested 33-year-old Jonathon K. Lewis on Thursday and jailed him in the Warren County Detention Center, a KSP news release says. The state law enforcement agency says Lewis is accused of sharing files containing child porn online.
The accusations stem from an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. KSP says it also carried out a search warrant of Lewis' home on Thursday, and electronic equipment was seized to be forensically examined.
Lewis is charged with five counts of distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, which is a class D felony. If convicted, he faces one to five years in prison for each count.