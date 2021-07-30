PADUCAH — Paducah police have charged a suspect in the shooting death of 26-year-old Justin Crabtree.
Crabtree was shot around 4 a.m. on July 22 outside his home on North 12th Street in Paducah. He was taken first to a local hospital and then transferred to a hospital in Nashville, where he died that afternoon.
Friday, the Paducah Police Department announced a warrant has been issued for 25-year-old Areion T. Jones, charging him with murder and possession of a handgun by a felon in connection to Crabtree's death.
The police department says investigators believe Jones is armed and dangerous, and members of the public should not approach him. Officers say Jones' last known address was in Bowling Green.
Investigators ask anyone who sees Jones to immediately call 911. People who have information about where he is can also call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550, or provide information anonymously through West Kentucky Crime Stoppers by texting WKY and the information to 847411 (tip 411).