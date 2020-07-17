PADUCAH - You probably drive by them often. Historical markers are throughout McCracken County. There are 80 of them in all, but most of them aren't in the best condition.
"The paint was chipping off, others were just like really old and dirty," says 15-year-old, Deacon Jones.
Jones noticed the poor condition of the markers. He's a boy scout, currently the rank of life, the last rank before Eagle. One of the requirements to reach the rank of Eagle Scout is for the scout to organize a project that betters the community. For his eagle project, Jones took on the tall task of completely restoring two of the historical markers. He restored the Chief Paduke, and Paducah Pictorial markers.
"I see a bunch of eagle projects that are pretty much the same thing and I didn't want to do the same thing everyone else was doing. I wanted to do my own project," says Jones.
It took Deacon around 150 hours to complete the project. He had to remove the markers, scrub them with steel wool, paint each side with two coats of green paint, and then use gold paint to re-coat each letter.
"I think the seal on the top is the hardest part because it's so small and we had to use tiny brushes," says Jones.
The two markers that Jones restored look great, but there are still several around town that still need a lot of work. Jones hopes his eagle project will help inspire others to restore more markers.
"I sent the letters out to all the churches that have all the historical markers in front of their churches with instructions how to clean and restore them," says Jones.
Jones says he feels proud to have helped his community and preserve history.
"It's important to keep Paducah clean and keep our history preserved," says Jones.
If you'd like to restore a historical marker in Paducah contact Ro Morse for more information. Her email address is rom4915@gmail.com.