CARBONDALE, IL — If you're looking for something to keep your child busy while schools are closed, a local group has a daily virtual activities schedule to keep your kids connected.
Normally, the Boys and Girls Club of Southern Illinois building would be full of kids. Instead, those kids are now at home. But, they're engaging in virtual education activities with members from The Boys and Girls Club. It's the group's way of adapting to the state's stay at home order while making sure the kids stay connected at home. Boys and Girls Club Rebound Site Unit Director Kurt Ford said this is their new normal.
"A lot of our members have gotten used to the connections they've built outside of their families. Those have become support structures for them. So, sadly, without the support structures, there may be some disconnect, and they may feel some of those things that may be happening. We just want to make sure to remind them: There's a voice here for you," said Ford.
The virtual activities include everything from science experiments to yoga.
Tony Walsh picked up a free lunch at the Boys and Girls Club on Thursday. He said he misses being there and playing basketball. But, he said the virtual activities will be helpful.
"I think it's a good idea for kids to somehow still stay engaged, so when they do go back to school, they're not rusty and overwhelmed," said Walsh.
To help keep the kids engaged, the club also gives out enrichment bags that have all the supplies they need to do fun projects.
"We are not going to let this slow us down. We are going to find a way to keep connecting," said Ford.