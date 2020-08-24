CARBONDALE, IL - Some students in Southern Illinois started back to school with remote learning. For parents who have to work it's tough to make sure kids are getting their work done virtually at home.
The Boys and Girls Club of Southern Illinois has learned to evolve over the years. With the help of local school districts, the club is now a remote learning site taking on new responsibilities.
CEO Tina Carpenter said the pandemic won't stop them from living out their mission.
"I can't imagine how hard it will be if I had to make a decision between keeping my job or finding a place for my kids to be during this time," said Carpenter.
Carpenter said besides some minor internet issues the first day was a success. She believes it's important the kids have a safe and caring environment to learn.
"It's so rewarding to be able to say we can do this. We raised our hand to help our kids, our school and our community," said Carpenter.
The Boys and Girls Club even created their own makeshift classrooms so students can concentrate on their remote learning.
"We have just kept rolling with it and doing whatever we can to meet the needs of our kids," said Carpenter.
Nathan Is a 6th grader. He said his first day of remote learning is going well but it's complicated because he can't physically see his teacher. Despite the challenges, he said he's determined to make it a great year.
"It's all about trying your hardest and working hard even when it's something new," said Nathan.
The schools also provide the students with breakfast and lunch. The Boys and Girls Club remote learning site is open from 8 a.m to 5:30 p.m. with special hours for teens Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
