CARBONDALE, IL — The Boys & Girls Club of Southern Illinois will kick off a fundraising campaign at this year's GivingTuesday event on Nov. 29. Support directly helps youth in the community.
The in-person and online GivingTuesday event will be from 4–6 p.m. on Nov. 29 at its office in Carbondale, Illinois on 101 S. Lewis Ln. Ronketto Studios will be leading a guided paint event for participants.
The campaign aims to raise $4,000 to continue its mission: "to inspire and enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to realize their full potential as caring, productive and responsbile citizens."
Click here to donate or text "bgcsibrighter" to 76278.
To spread the word on social media, share what its mission means to you with the hashtag #bgcsibrighter.
It's $50 to join the event with only 10 tickets available. You can also sponsor the cost of club members participating in the event.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit bgcsibrighter.givesmart.com.