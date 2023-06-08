SOUTHERN ILLINOIS — The Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Illinois are hosting summer programs for kids and teens. The programs are nine weeks and will focus on exploring southern Illinois’ outdoor treasures.
The morning program called, Summer Brain Gain, is from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The program includes actives, such as math, reading, and science. Additionally, lunch will be included.
The morning program is $50 per week and slots are open. However, the morning program is limited to youth entering fifth grade to eighth grade.
The afternoon program follows right after the morning program and starts at 11:30 a.m. and ends at 5:30 p.m. This program includes lunch, as well as a snack. This group will do activities surrounding topics, such as mindfulness, healthy habits, self-exploration in the arts, team building, STEM, and recreation rotations.
The only fee for the afternoon program is the membership fee, which is required for any of the summer programs. The membership fee is $20 for youth ages 5-13 (kindergarten through eighth grade) and $10 for high school youth per year.
Below is a list of the summer programs:
- June 12 – June 16: Best of Summer in Southern Illinois
- June 20 – June 23: Giant City State Park & Touch of Nature
- June 26 – June 30: Saluki Week: Everything Saluki
- July 3 – July 7: Something Sweet and Stingy
- July 10 – July 14: Great Outdoors – Shawnee National Forest
- July 17 – July 21: Geology of Southern Illinois
- July 24 – July 28: Apples to Peaches: Orchards of Southern Illinois
- July 31 – Aug. 4: Farm to Table
Parents can enroll their children in the programs at Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Illinois' Carbondale location at 250 North Springer St. and the Marion location at 2706 W. Main St. To enroll your child into any of these programs, contact Bradley at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Illinois at 618-457-8877 or info@bgcsi.org.