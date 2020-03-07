MARSHALL COUNTY, KY -- About 100 people showed up to take a cold dive into Kentucky Lake as part of the 2020 Western Kentucky Polar Plunge.
Before the plunge, Brett Singer says he was hoping the jump this year wasn't as cold as the previous five times he's participated.
"It takes your breath away. Like I said, in the past I've done it and it's been snowing and raining," Singer says. "Hopefully this year, I can expect it to be more refreshing than freezing."
The 2020 Western Kentucky Polar Plunge & Polar 5K raised more than $62,000 for the Special Olympics.