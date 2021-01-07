PADUCAH — Thursday, newly elected Paducah Mayor George Bray and McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer gave their State of the City and State of the County address. The two leaders gave their address in an empty room in front of cameras for the Paducah Chamber of Commerce virtual breakfast.
Clymer spoke first, laying out what he believes are the county fiscal court's accomplishments from 2020.
"Despite the virus, it's been a very productive year for McCracken County," says Clymer.
Perhaps the biggest accomplishment for the fiscal court from 2020 was giving much needed raises to sheriff's deputies, deputy jailers, and county clerk's office staff. In order to give those raises, the fiscal court passed somewhat controversial tax increases.
"We summoned our political courage, and we did what we had to do. We passed two modest taxes on insurance and on property," says Clymer.
Clymer also touted the acquisition of the Bluegrass Downs property to build a future county outdoor sports complex there. The sports complex is something Clymer says will be a major focus for the fiscal court this year.
"We're gonna' do some great things with that. It's gonna' be an absolute jewel and the county and the city's crown. It'll be amazing, what I think we can do with that," says Clymer.
Bray spoke after Clymer, outlining the key areas he hopes to focus on in his first year as mayor. A big item at the top of Bray's list is deciding the fate of the proposed multimillion-dollar aquatic center.
"We're going to discuss that and bring it to a vote," says Bray.
Bray says the Paducah City Commission will vote on the future of the aquatic center at their next commission meeting on Tuesday. In the case the commission decides to not pursue the aquatic center anymore, they'll have to figure out what to do with the $20 million in bonds taken out to fund the project.
"I will be on a conference call next week with our conference call with our bond attorney to determine how some of those funds can be utilized," says Bray.
Some of the things the city might use the $20 million for include helping fund the county sports complex, paying for part of the new airport terminal, upgrading the aging 911 system, upgrading aging facilities, or stormwater infrastructure.
During his address, Bray also talked about a major problem the city is facing. Bray says the city if facing tax revenue issues because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"There's a $2 million deficit, and so we had to draw from other funds in the city, reserve funds, in order to balance the budget and along with that came a hiring freeze," says Bray.
Bray also touched on City Manager Jim Arndt's decision to leave when his contract is up later this year. Bray says when the time comes, the city will begin the process of finding Arndt's replacement.