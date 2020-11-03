PADUCAH — George Bray has won the Paducah mayoral race.
With all precincts reporting, the votes are:
George Bray: 6,250 votes
Richard Abraham: 3,761 votes
Dujuan Thomas: still being tallied. But based on early-in person voting and mail-in absentee numbers alone, he received only 3% of the vote.
Keep in mind, the results do not include all the mail-in absentee ballots. There are still about 800 left to be counted. But, because nearly 2,500 votes already separate Bray from Abraham, the remaining ballots will not influence the final result.
For the latest election totals, visit wpsdlocal6.com/election-results.