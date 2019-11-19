PADUCAH — Police are investigating a break-in reported at a Paducah drug store.
Police say someone broke into Davis Drugs at 250 Lone Oak Road over the weekend. An drug store employee told investigators he arrived at work Saturday morning to find that someone had pried the door open, a Paducah Police Department news release says.
A large amount of prescription medication was stolen, along with other items from the store. The release, which was sent Tuesday, says an inventory is being conducted to learn more about what items and quantities were stolen.
Investigators ask anyone with information about the break-in to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550 or text West Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 847411.