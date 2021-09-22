CADIZ, KY — Kentucky State Police detectives are searching for a woman who was kidnapped Wednesday morning in Cadiz, Kentucky, and the man accused of taking her.
KSP says 65-year-old Thomas Hungerford of Cadiz is accused of forcibly kidnapping 53-year-old Tammy Beechum of Dover, Tennessee, from a parking lot at a business on Lafayette Street in Cadiz, Kentucky. KSP says dispatch was notified about the incident at 8 a.m. Wednesday.
Troopers say they've been told Hungerford was at one time Beechum's boyfriend. He is believed to be driving a white Mitsubishi Montero SUV with TN registration DBK802.
Beechum is 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs about 150 pounds, KSP says. She has blue eyes and brown hair.
Investigators say Hungerford is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 157 pounds. He has blue eyes, and he is bald or balding.
Investigators are asking the public for any information that helps them find Beechum or Hungerford. Those with information can call Kentucky State Police at 270-856-3721 or 911. Callers may remain anonymous.