UPDATE: Crews have cleared the scene and both lanes have reopened.
PADUCAH– A car crash is blocking the westbound lanes on I-24 westbound near the 2.8 mile marker.
The crash involved a semi and another vehicle. Both westbound lanes are currently blocked.
According to the KYTC the estimated closure duration is 90 minutes.
Vehicles may self-detour via the U.S. 45 Ohio River "Brookport" Bridge. Commercial trucks are not allowed on the Brookport Bridge due to an 8 ft. vehicle width restriction, a 9 ft.-6 inch height restriction and a 15 ton load limit.
