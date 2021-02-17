PRINCETON, KY -- Fire engulfed a warehouse in Princeton, Kentucky Wednesday night.
The warehouse is at the intersection of Seminary and Vine Streets, near Jefferson Street.
A viewer told us it looked like part of the building collapsed, and believes the building was being used for storage. In the past, it had been a textile mill and later a sock factory. A witness at the scene told us multiple fire crews responded and people are encouraged to stay clear of the area.
