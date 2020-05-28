PADUCAH — Former Barbecue on the River executive director David Boggs has been found and arrested after being missing for almost two years.
The Paducah Police Department says more information will be available at a press conference at 3 p.m.
Boggs was last seen in November 2018 after he was accused of stealingmore than $20,000 from the Barbecue on the River nonprofit.
