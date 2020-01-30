MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A McCracken County jury found former McCracken County Jailer Tonya Ray guilty of perjury Thursday afternoon.
Thursday was the first in what was expected to by a two-day trial for Ray regarding accusations that she lied under oath in a 2017 case involving a former jail employee. Instead, the 12-person jury went into deliberations the same day the trial began, reaching a guilty verdict after about an hour.
The jury found that Ray was guilty of lying under oath in a case involving a former jail employee.
In 2017, a deputy jailer, Ben Green, was accused of moving 19 inmates who were classified in protective custody into the general population. Some of the inmates later claimed they were attacked during the transfer.
The charges against Green were dropped after Ray testified that the jail was going by a 2010 policy manual that didn’t include the current inmate classifications. A search warrant from Kentucky State Police later uncovered that new rules were put in place in 2012. Investigators said Ray's name was in that policy manual.
Green later entered an Alford plea to 16 counts of official misconduct in 2018.
During closing arguments Thursday, defense attorney Thomas Clay said Ray did not tell the truth when testifying in Green's case, but Clay argued that Ray's actions were a mistake — not a crime. "She made the mistake. It was an honest mistake, because when she took over as jailer, the jail was in shambles and she was trying to fix it," Clay argued.
In their closing arguments, the prosecution argued that Ray must be held accountable for her actions. "They want to tell you Ben green got held accountable for what he did, I’m asking you to hold her accountable," Christian County Commonwealth's Attorney Rick Boling argued.
Prosecutors are recommending a one-year sentence. Sentencing is scheduled for March 12.
