PADUCAH — The Paducah City Commission has voted to extend the pause on the multimillion-dollar aquatic center project.
In May, commissioners voted to pause the project in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and the budget concerns it caused. That pause was set to end on July 27.
Tuesday night, commissioners voted in favor of a municipal order to extend the postponement until January 2021.
Commissioner Brenda McElroy added an amendment for City Manager Jim Arndt to continue due diligence on the project. Commissioner Richard Abraham was the only commissioner to vote no on the municipal order with the amendment from McElroy. Abraham says he does support the original order to strictly pause the project.
