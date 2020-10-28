Keeping a positive mindset can get you anywhere you want to go, help you become anyone you want to be, and overcome any kind of struggle. Whether that struggle is finding a new job, taking care of your kids during these crazy times, or even living with the toughest diseases you can suffer through, like breast cancer.
Breast cancer affects an average of one in eight of women, but more than 3.5 million women are now breast cancer survivors — that includes Annette Smith.
Her story starts in Nicaragua, where she met her husband on a mission trip. They got married a couple years ago, and now live in McCracken County.
Smith was just figuring out her life as a newlywed, with the love of her life, now back in America. Then one day she felt on a bump on her chest, the next thing she knew, she was diagnosed with triple negative breast cancer, and treatment had to start immediately.
“For me, my support group was my family and for me, my shelter and my place to go the times that I was feeling down was the Lord, and he did such an amazing job, to be honest,” Smith said.
She relied on her strong faith to get her through those treatments, and had to rely on it even more when life threw her another curve ball. Smith was pregnant when she had to start her treatments. The pregnancy ended at 11 weeks.
“The Lord was so good to me because he took care of the baby,” Smith said. “That was one of the biggest concerns that I had, to put the baby under all of that treatment and to be honest, when they told me, the first thing that I thought over the phone was, ‘I don't care if I die, I want my baby to live, and I’m going to do everything that is possible to just save my baby,’ and the Lord knew my heart so the Lord knew what was coming and that's why he took care of the baby.”
While Smith lost her hair while going through dozens of rounds of chemotherapy and radiation, there's one thing she never lost — her strength. It's something she knew she had to hold on to for her friends, her family, and her husband. “It doesn't mean that we didn't have hard times,” Smith said. “It doesn't mean that there weren’t days that I wasn't crying, but also I have to give thanks to the Lord for my husband because he was the one with me when I lost my hair. He suffered the loss of our baby. So I always say, we lost the baby we went through cancer, I was carrying cancer, I was carrying the baby, but he was the one dealing with all of that. The hardest part was that he had to be strong, which is the hardest part. I am so thankful for him because I know there are some women who don't have that blessing.”
Smith says without her husband and family, she wouldn't be here today. She's thankful for how they've lifted her up through her whole journey and still do today, now that she is in full-remission -- cancer free, a breast cancer warrior, and survivor.
Smith says she's focusing on the happy times and looking forward to making more of those memories – just like going to St. Louis Cardinal's games, where she says she's the happiest person in the stands, because nothing can beat those happy times with those you love the most. Not even cancer.