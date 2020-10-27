Cancer. It's that scary word, some of us even dread to think of or say out loud. It's not something you want your co-workers, friends or family to go through, but it affects more people than we know. As of January 2020, more than 3.5 million American women have a history of breast cancer, including women currently going through treatment, or who have finished treatment.
For one local woman, Kim Wilson, she didn't quite know what to think when she felt a lump on her breast in 2009.
After getting her mammogram, Dr. Daniel Howard with Mercy Health called to tell her she had triple negative breast cancer -- a very aggressive form, where they don't know what feeds or grows the tumor. Wilson says staying positive meant everything.
“I stayed positive, but when you have breast cancer and you hear those words, the first thing that goes to your mind is your family, and I had two children at the time,” Wilson said. “My son was in high school and my daughter was in college. I prayed and I said, God, I want to be here, I want to be here with my children when they graduate from college, get married one day, see my grandchildren. Prayer and a positive mind is what got me through a lot of the hard times.”
With a positive mind, she started her treatments, surgery, then 16 rounds of chemo-therapy, and 33 radiation treatments. She got great news. Her cancer was gone. It hadn't spread anywhere else in her body.
“It was the words that I had waited so many months to hear… was that I was cancer free.” Wilson said.
11 years later, Wilson is still is cancer free. Not only is she cancer free, but also her once "what ifs" in life, have turned into her happiest of memories.
“I was here to see both of my children walk down the aisle and graduate from college, I was here this month, October 10 my son walked me down the aisle at his wedding, I was able to see my son marry the love of his life,” Wilson said. “The thing is having cancer has taught me, you don't sweat the small stuff anymore, you just don't. And I do not live my life worrying about whether if my cancer is going to return. I just live every moment to the fullest and I am so thankful to be a part of my children's life.
Wilson says she chose to not let cancer consume her life. She says if you have any friends or family members dealing with cancer, don't let it consume your life, either. Keep living your life to the fullest.