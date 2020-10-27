We are all fighting some kind of battle. Whether it's fighting through stress, anxiety, or even juggling every day struggles, we all know what it's like. More women than you may think are fighting a battle unlike any other, breast cancer. We hear a lot about survivors and their phenomenal stories, but before becoming a survivor, you need to be a fighter.
Tonya Cooper was diagnosed with breast cancer back in March, right at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. While the world was going into lock down, her life as she knew it felt like it was coming to screeching halt. Once she started her first treatment, everything happened quickly.
Cooper had six rounds of chemo. It's already a painful and isolating process, now magnified by the pandemic. She wasn't able to hold hands with, or even be in the same room with her loved ones.
“It's something that no woman wants to go through,” Cooper said. “But, it's one of those things that affects more women than you know. You always think you won't be one of those women.”
Although her loved ones couldn't be there to help her through her treatment in-person, her friends still found a way to make sure she knows they're still with her. They made her this shirt with the words "no one fights alone." Her friends are her motivation, but when she needs to find her strength she has someone else she turns to, God and her strong faith.
“If I wasn't going through this, I would've never met all of the women in the chemo room, just lifting them up, praying for them, meeting so many amazing women… not just going through what I’m going through, but just to know their story, and we all have one,” Cooper said. “Let the lord use me, and every day when I come I just say, ‘Lord, let me be the light, and let me be your hands and feet and don't let them see me, but let them see you through me.’”
Tonya tries to see her fight with cancel not as a battle, but as a personal journey.
“Sometimes we go through a journey to be a blessing to someone else,” Cooper said. “Sometimes when you’re in that journey and we're walking through it, our faith is what gets us through it. It's hard when you're going through it, it feels like it won't ever end.”
Her friends, family, and faith are her rock, the things she depends on most, and what she'll look back on and be even more thankful for one day. Until then, Tonya’s documenting her journey. Every day, she posts a picture and an update about her journey as a fighter, as she conquers another day of radiation. As of yesterday, she's done 13, she has 20 more to go.
At that point, she'll be considered in full remission, a breast cancer survivor. She's not only a fighter, and a soon-to-be survivor… she's an inspiration for her friends, her family, and hopefully now, maybe for you, too.