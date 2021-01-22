LOUISVILLE, KY — Three grand jurors in the Breonna Taylor case and other concerned citizens Friday filed a petition with the state House of Representatives to impeach Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron.
The Courier Journal reports this marks the third impeachment petition filed against a state official in recent weeks, following petitions filed against Gov. Andy Beshear and state Rep. Robert Goforth, which are now before a newly created impeachment committee in the House.
A press release says the attorney for three of the grand jurors from the Taylor case signed the petition for them to protect their identities.
The petition claims Cameron played a role in inciting the insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6, breached public trust and failed to comply with his duties by misrepresenting the findings of the grand jury in the Taylor case.
“The Grand Jurors did not choose this battle,” said Kevin Glogower, the attorney for the three grand jurors. “This battle chose them. These are randomly selected citizens who were compelled to sit on a grand jury and were terribly misused by the most powerful law enforcement official in Kentucky. It is truly a testament to the Kentucky Constitution that they are able to be here today and to expose injustice and demand public accountability. I am honored and humbled to serve them.”
The petition charges Cameron with:
- Incitement of insurrection (for financing, director, and/or permitting radical robocalls that flooded the U.S. Capitol with rioters on Jan. 6, 2021.
- Breach of public trust and failure to comply with duties for misrepresenting to the nation of the findings of the Grand Jury.
- Abuse of office and breach of duties of professional responsibility and ethics.
The release says the petitioners are demanding that Cameron be disqualified from holding office of honor, trust, or profit in this commonwealth and that all costs be charged to him.
Cameron was the special prosecutor in the Taylor case and investigated her deadly shooting by Louisville police officers entering her house on a search warrant in March.