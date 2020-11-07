LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE-TV) — A memorial dedicated to Breonna Taylor in downtown Louisville’s Jefferson Square Park was moved to a new, permanent location Saturday.
Demonstrators met in the park around 4 p.m., where the memorial was dismantled. The pieces were carried down North Main Street to its new home at Roots 101 African American Museum.
The memorial consists of various paintings, crafts, flowers, signs and other forms of artwork.
The plan to move the memorial to the museum was made in conjunction with Breonna Taylor's family and the Kentucky Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression.
A new space for the memorial will be created in two rooms of the museum, which overlooks the Ohio River.