Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN PADUCAH HAS ISSUED A * FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR PORTIONS OF SOUTHERN ILLINOIS, SOUTHWEST INDIANA, WESTERN KENTUCKY, AND SOUTHEAST MISSOURI, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS, ALEXANDER, EDWARDS, FRANKLIN, GALLATIN, HAMILTON, HARDIN, JACKSON, JEFFERSON, JOHNSON, MASSAC, PERRY IL, POPE, PULASKI, SALINE, UNION, WAYNE IL, WHITE, AND WILLIAMSON. IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA, POSEY AND VANDERBURGH. IN WESTERN KENTUCKY, BALLARD, CALDWELL, CALLOWAY, CARLISLE, CRITTENDEN, DAVIESS, FULTON, GRAVES, HENDERSON, HICKMAN, HOPKINS, LIVINGSTON, LYON, MARSHALL, MCCRACKEN, MCLEAN, UNION KY, AND WEBSTER. IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI, BOLLINGER, BUTLER, CAPE GIRARDEAU, MISSISSIPPI, NEW MADRID, PERRY MO, SCOTT, STODDARD, AND WAYNE MO. * UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING * SCATTERED, SLOW MOVING THUNDERSTORMS ARE EXPECTED TO DEVELOP ONCE AGAIN DURING THE AFTERNOON, POSSIBLY LASTING INTO EARLY EVENING. RAINFALL RATES WITHIN THESE STORMS COULD EXCEED 2 INCHES AND HOUR, PRODUCING THE POTENTIAL FOR FLASH FLOODING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&

...ISOLATED LANDSPOUTS POSSIBLE AGAIN TODAY OVER PARTS OF THE QUAD STATE REGION... AT 115 PM CDT...FRANKLIN COUNTY ILLINOIS EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT SHARED REPORTS OF A FUNNEL CLOUD NEAR THE SOUTH SIDE OF CHRISTOPHER ILLINOIS. THIS FUNNEL CLOUD, KNOWN AS LANDSPOUTS, SOMETIMES OCCUR IN A VERY MOIST ATMOSPHERE WITH STRONG INSTABILITY NEAR THE BASE OF THE CLOUDS IN AND NEAR SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. INTERACTION WITH NEARBY THUNDERSTORMS CAN ALSO AID IN THE DEVELOPMENT OF THESE LANDSPOUTS. THE ATMOSPHERIC CONDITIONS WE HAVE EXPERIENCED THESE LAST COUPLE OF DAYS IS CONDUCIVE FOR THIS TYPE OF WEATHER PHENOMENA. THE VAST MAJORITY OF THE TIME, LANDSPOUTS ARE BRIEF AND ARE RARELY OBSERVED REACHING THE GROUND. IN THE RARE INSTANCE THAT LANDSPOUTS DO REACH THE GROUND, VERY LITTLE OR NO DAMAGE IS EXPECTED. AS THE HEATING OF THE DAY DIMINISHES LATER THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING, THE CONDITIONS THAT CREATE THESE LANDSPOUTS WILL ALSO WANE.