LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) — Evidence photos from the shooting scene at Breonna Taylor's apartment have been released.
The photos show the aftermath of the shooting, including nearly a dozen shell casings scattered across the parking lot. They show dozens more casings in the alcove in front of her apartment and near her porch, where former Officer Brett Hankison he fired 10 rounds through a covered patio door and window, according to his termination letter.
Photos show bullet holes in Taylor’s wall clock, shower, chairs, mirrors, cabinets, pots, shoes, walls, ceilings and even in her dresser drawers.
Taylor was hit multiple times in the March 13 police raid of her apartment.
The pictures also show her boyfriend Kenneth Walker's gun under their bed. Walker said he fired one shot when they thought someone was breaking in.
The photos also reveal that at least one officer at the scene, Anthony James, was wearing a body camera. Police previously said no body camera video existed, because officers were not wearing cameras.
It's unclear whether the camera was turned on.