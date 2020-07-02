LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE/NBC News) — Friends and supporters of Breonna Taylor have organized a boycott of the upcoming Kentucky Derby.
Supporters say it is not the time for the city of Louisville to celebrate while the Louisville Metro Police Department officers and the judge who approved the no-knock narcotics warrant that resulted in Taylor's death have not been held accountable.
The 26-year-old EMT died after she was shot eight times by officers after they used a battering ram to enter her apartment on March 13.
Organizers say going forward with the derby would be a slap in the face to the injustices and protests happening in Louisville and across the country.
Boycott organizer, Brittany Wiley and Taylor's best friend, Elysia Bowman, noted the deaths of other Black people that have taken place in Louisville since Taylor was killed, including local restaurant owner David McAtee and Tyler Gerth.
"We need systematic change,” Wiley said. “Thank you for taking the statues down. Thank you for the scholarships. Thank you for all the Breonna tributes. We appreciate it, we love it, but we need change for my daughter our kids our future."
"Since Breonna's death, other things have taken it farther in Louisville, Kentucky. Since Breonna's death, David McAtee has been killed,” Bowman said. “Since then Tyler was killed. That blows my mind, because that doesn't sense. Someone could fire in a crowd of protesters - peaceful protests - for Breonna Taylor and someone gets killed. It's like where were the police then."