LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The boyfriend of Breonna Taylor who fired a shot at police as they burst through Taylor’s door the night she was killed has settled two lawsuits against the city of Louisville, his attorneys said Monday.
Attorneys for Kenneth Walker say the city of Louisville agreed to pay $2 million to settle lawsuits filed by Walker in federal and state court. His attorneys say part of the settlement he received will be used to set up a scholarship fund for law school students interested in practicing civil rights law. Another portion will go to the Center for Innovations in Community Safety, a police and community reform Center at Georgetown Law School.
Police knocked down Taylor's door the night of the deadly raid, and Walker fired one shot from a handgun, striking one of the officers. Walker told investigators he didn’t know police were at the door, and he thought an intruder was trying to break in.
Walker was charged with attempted murder, but that charge was later dropped.
