FRANKFORT, Ky (AP) — Kentucky lawmakers have passed a partial-ban on no-knock warrants, more than a year after the death of Breonna Taylor during a police raid on her home.
Taylor was an emergency medical technician who was shot at her Louisville apartment after being roused from sleep by police during a drug raid. A no-knock warrant was approved as part of the narcotics investigation, but no drugs were found at her home. A grand jury later indicted one officer on wanton endangerment charges in September for shooting into a neighbor’s apartment. But no officers were charged in her death.
The measure would only allow no-knock warrants to be issued if there was “clear and convincing evidence” that the “crime alleged is a crime that would qualify a person, if convicted, as a violent offender.” Warrants also would have to be executed between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m.
It also would require officers to take additional steps in order to obtain warrants in the limited circumstances they are allowed. Judges also would be required to sign legibly when approving them.
The House amended the bill, including to allow regular officers in less populated counties to execute warrants if a special response team is not available.
The Senate concurred with the amended version.
The legislation approved Tuesday heads to Gov. Andy Beshear.
