LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The acquittal of an ex-Louisville officer tied to the botched drug raid that ended with Breonna Taylor’s death is stirring the frustrations of her family and protesters.
The former officer, Brett Hankison, was not charged in her death and did not fire the shots that killed her.
Instead, he was charged with endangering neighbors when he fired into Taylor's apartment.
Taylor’s mother, Tamika Palmer, sat in on the trial for several days. She left the courtroom quickly Thursday after a jury cleared Hankison of wanton endangerment charges. Palmer said later on social media that though the trial was not about her daughter's death, the former narcotics detective should have been convicted.
Protesters in Louisville have lamented that no one has been charged for Taylor’s death, while the white men who pursued and killed Arbery and the Minneapolis police officer who kneeled on Floyd’s neck were arrested and convicted of crimes. A few dozen demonstrators held a brief march in Louisville on Thursday night after the jury delivered its verdict in the Hankison case, returning to the public square where they gathered for months in 2020.
More details: https://bit.ly/3HJuM92