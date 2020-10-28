Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON... THE FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF SOUTHERN ILLINOIS...SOUTHWEST INDIANA...WESTERN KENTUCKY AND SOUTHEAST MISSOURI, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS, ALEXANDER, GALLATIN, HAMILTON, HARDIN, JOHNSON, MASSAC, POPE, PULASKI, SALINE, UNION, WHITE AND WILLIAMSON. IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA, GIBSON, PIKE, POSEY, SPENCER, VANDERBURGH AND WARRICK. IN WESTERN KENTUCKY, BALLARD, CALDWELL, CALLOWAY, CARLISLE, CRITTENDEN, DAVIESS, FULTON, GRAVES, HENDERSON, HICKMAN, HOPKINS, LIVINGSTON, LYON, MARSHALL, MCCRACKEN, MCLEAN, UNION KY AND WEBSTER. IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI, BUTLER, CARTER, MISSISSIPPI, NEW MADRID, RIPLEY, SCOTT, STODDARD AND WAYNE MO. * THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WIDESPREAD SHOWERS, HEAVY AT TIMES, WILL CONTINUE TO MOVE NORTH ACROSS THE REGION OVERNIGHT INTO THURSDAY MORNING. * RAINFALL TOTALS OF 3 TO 4 INCHES ARE EXPECTED IN THE WATCH AREA, WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS POSSIBLE. THESE AMOUNTS MAY CAUSE FLOODING OF LOW LYING AND POOR DRAINAGE AREAS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLOOD WATCH MEANS THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR FLOODING BASED ON CURRENT FORECASTS. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE ALERT FOR POSSIBLE FLOOD WARNINGS. THOSE LIVING IN AREAS PRONE TO FLOODING SHOULD BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLOODING DEVELOP. &&