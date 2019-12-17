HARRISBURG, IL — A southern Illinois man accused of shooting his estranged wife to death in 2016 and burning her body to cover up the crime was convicted Tuesday in a Harrisburg courtroom.
The Southern Illinoisan newspaper reports a Saline County jury deliberated for more than four hours before finding Brian Burns guilty of murder and concealment of homicidal death in the killing of Carla Burns.
In May 2017, Brian Burns was also convicted of trying to pay to have Saline County States Attorney Mike Henshaw kidnapped in an attempt to have the murder case dropped. Burns was sentenced to 20 years in that case. Henshaw died in 2017 after a fall in his home.
Burns has also been ordered to pay $11 million in a wrongful death lawsuit regarding his wife's death.
Burns' attorney, Duane Verity, told Local 6 he was shocked by the verdict, because he believes the prosecutor didn't present any evidence on how Carla Burns died. Verity confirmed that Burns plans to appeal the verdict.
A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for Feb. 11.