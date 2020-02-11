SALINE COUNTY, IL — Sentencing has been postponed for Brian Burns, the southern Illinois doctor convicted of killing his estranged wife, Carla Burns, and burning her body in 2016.
Burns was set to be sentenced Tuesday, but Burns did not appear in court because a formal note called a writ, which would have ordered the court to have Burns appear, was not issued by the state. A new sentencing hearing was scheduled for March 31.
Burns' attorney, Duane Verity, said he and his client are ready to move forward.
"Are we ready for it to be over? Yes, I'm ready for it to be over. I'm also ready to refer it to the appellate defender, because there were so many things that happened during this entire debacle. This thing's coming back. Saline County should sit down, because they are going to end up paying for it again," said Verity.
Verity said he plans to bring up the pre-sentencing investigation to the judge in hopes that it will affect Burns' sentencing.
"The purpose of it is to tell the court who's deliberating about the sentence what's good about the defendant and what's not good about the defendant. We got a pre-sentencing investigation that didn't say a word about what's good about him. I don't know him personally but I know there's plenty good to say about him. There's people alive here in this country and other country's that would not be alive because of Burns," said Verity.
He could face a minimum of 20 years for the first murder charge. He's already serving 20 years for attempting to kidnap the State's attorney. That is also being appealed.