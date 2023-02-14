BALLARD COUNTY, KY — A bridge on Fraser Road in Ballard County, Kentucky, is closed after an inspection found issues with the bridge's substructure, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says.
KYTC says the Ballard County Road Department closed the Buckler Creek Branch Bridge to all vehicles Tuesday after inspectors discovered the issue at mile point 1.238.
The cabinet says road closed signs are in place, and the bridge will remain closed until further notice.
KYTC District 1 says its engineers will help the Ballard County Road Department with a detailed analysis of the bridge structure to figure out if it can be repaired or if it needs to be replaced entirely.