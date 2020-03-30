ALEXANDER COUNTY, IL -- A bridge connecting Illinois and Missouri will be closed during the day.
The Illinois Department of Transportation says the US 60/62 bridge over the Mississippi River will be closed starting Monday, March 30.
This bridge is near Cairo and carries traffic to and from Missouri.
The bridge will be closed from 8 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. Monday, March 30 - Thursday, April 2nd, and then again Monday, April 6 - Thursday, April 9.
The bridge will be open overnight from 5:30 p.m. - 7 a.m.
Crews will be performing an annual safety inspection of the bridge.