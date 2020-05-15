GRAVES COUNTY, KY -- A contractor is closing a section of KY 1485/Bellville Road in Graves County in preparation for a longer road closure to build a new bridge over Terrapin Creek.
The initial work zone starts Monday, May 18, and is expected to last for two weeks.
This work zone is along KY 1485/Bellville Road between the Schrader Road/Bell City Road intersection and KY 97.
Starting June 1, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to close that section of roadway to allow construction of the new bridge. A detour will not be marked.
KY 1485/Bellville Road is already closed at mile point 1.13 due to culvert damage caused by flash flooding March 21.
