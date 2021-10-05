MARSHALL COUNTY, KY– A contractor for the KYTC is plans to resume bridge deck work along I-24 westbound in Marshall County, near the 28 mile marker.
The westbound work zone lane restriction begins just off the west end of the I-24 Tennessee River Bridge extending to the 27.6 mile marker.
All traffic will move into the left-hand lane while crews replace sliding plate joint systems and compression seal joints on the Cypress Creek Bridge at mile point 27.562 and the I-24 Calvert City Exit 27 Overpass at mile point 26.565.
According to the KYTC, there will be a reduced speed limit with enhanced police presence at the work zone.
The bridge maintenance is expected to take about 45 days to complete. Earlier this summer, crews completed the eastbound side of the bridge. The target date for completion is Nov. 23.
Judy Harp, Inc, is the prime contractor on this group bridge maintenance project.