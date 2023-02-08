The Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission on Wednesday filed a legal brief on former Judge Jamie Jameson's appeal of the commission's decision to remove him as 42nd Circuit Court judge after finding him guilty of misconduct.
In the brief, JCC attorney Jeffrey Mando asks the state Supreme Court to affirm the JCC's findings of fact in the misconduct case and its final order removing Jameson from the bench.
The JCC declared Jameson unfit for office in November after a full week of hearings in October. Some of Jameson's actions the JCC found constituted misconduct include creating and developing an ankle monitoring program and not separating himself as judge from that program, rigging the bidding process for a company seeking to provide ankle monitors for that program, abusing the court's contempt powers and violating the due process rights of people in his courtroom." In its findings of fact, the JCC said Jameson's misconduct "was not isolated but was a pattern of repeated conduct over an extended period of time," and that "His violations of the Code of Judicial Conduct were extensive and frequent. The conduct occurred inside and outside the courtroom, and in his official capacity."
Jameson has claimed the accusations against him and the misconduct hearing process were politically motivated.
In the brief filed Wednesday, Mando says Jameson's appeal of the JCC's decision "fails because clear and convincing evidence supported the Commission's findings that he violated Canons in the Code of Judicial Conduct."
"Judge Jameson's appeal also fails because his actions, which were an affront to the integrity and impartiality of the judiciary, merited permanent removal," the brief states. "For these reasons, this Court should affirm the Commission's Findings of Fact, Conclusions of Law and Final Order permanently removing Judge Jameson from office."
Mando writes that the JCC's findings were supported by clear and convincing evidence. He asserts that the JCC has the authority to permanently remove a judge from office and that Jameson's actions warranted removal.
"Judge Jameson's documented pattern of self-serving misconduct warranted remove," Mando writes. "Both in and out of the courtroom, Judge Jameson made it clear that he rules with an iron fist. Inside the courtroom, no one was safe from the threat of contempt, and criminal defendants were continuously subject to his ex parte oversight and punishment via the CCB [the the 42nd Judicial Circuit Community Corrections Board]. Outside of the courtroom, Judge Jameson uses his judicial influence to levy support for his campaign and his nonprofit, and he retaliated against any who did not fall in line with his objectives and desires. To top it off, when confronted with this evidence, Judge Jameson repeatedly shifted blame upon others and displayed a pattern of defiance to the relevant tribunals."
The brief claims Jameson's "continued refusal to acknowledge wrong-doing," is "equally problematic." Mando writes that in a brief Jameson filed, the former judge "doubles down," with "excuses and denials that he has done anything wrong."
"This pattern of misconduct, coupled with Judge Jameson's steadfast refusal to accept responsibility for his actions, leaves no room to dispute the existence of good cause under Section 121 of the Kentucky Constitution to permanently remove him from his judicial office," Mando writes.
Mando's brief also addresses other arguments Jameson has made in his appeal efforts.
Mando claims Jameson's challenges to a JCC decision to temporarily suspend him in August before the October misconduct hearings are moot, because that suspension was vacated by the Kentucky Supreme Court in October.
The JCC's attorney also writes that Jameson's challenges to the authority of the JCC and questions about the constitutionality of including lay persons as members of the commission are without merit, because the JCC's composition and authority are derived directly from the Kentucky Constitution.
Additionally, the brief states that Jameson has alleged that an informal conference the JCC held with him at the beginning of its investigation was a "sabotage-style interrogation." Mando claims that's not an appealable issue, writing that Jameson's "offense at the JCC's allegedly aggressive questioning is not ... a legal issue subject to appeal." Information conferences are meant to give the JCC and the judge under investigation an opportunity to resolve issues without having to initiate formal proceedings. Mando writes that those conferences do not restrict the JCC's ability to move forward with formal charges if the commission finds it appropriate to do so.
Mando also claims that the JCC's pursuit of formal charges against Jameson during his reelection campaign did not violate his equal protection rights, writing that Jameson "has not pointed to any authority supporting his position that his bid for reelection places him in a suspect class." A suspect class is a group of people who share characteristics that make them likely to face discrimination and are therefore subject to closer judicial scrutiny by the court system regarding equal protection under the law.
Jameson lost his reelection bid to Andrea Moore. When the JCC found Jameson unfit for office, it also disqualified him from the Nov. 8 election. Jameson's name remained on the ballot, but voters in Marshall and Calloway counties ultimately chose Moore to serve as judge in the 42nd Circuit Court.
Download the document below to read the brief Mando filed in full.