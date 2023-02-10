MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Electrical work Paducah Power System plans to carry out Sunday morning will require a brief outage of the traffic signal at Interstate 24 exit 3 in Paducah, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says.
KYTC District 1 says the traffic signal on Cairo Road at the eastbound exit and entry ramps is expected to be out of service from about 7 a.m. to about 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12.
While the outage is going on, the intersection should be treated as a four-way stop.
KYTC District 1 says the signal is at mile point 8.491 of Cairo Road in McCracken County.