POPLAR BLUFF, MO -- A gasoline engine manufacturer will be opening up a new facility in southeast Missouri to create 130 jobs within the next 12 months. This announcement comes hours after the plant said they are shutting down their plant in Murray, Kentucky.
A news release from Missouri governor Mike Parson said Briggs & Stratton was between Missouri and Kentucky for an expansion plant.
The release says Poplar Bluff was chosen due to available workforce and buildings capable for new product lines.
The Missouri Department of Economic Development says a new program called Missouri One Start is investing money to help with the employee recruitment and training for Briggs & Stratton.