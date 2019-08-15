MURRAY, KY -- Briggs & Stratton Corporation says it will be closing its facility in Murray, Kentucky by fall of 2020.
The company says it is consolidating its production of small vertical-shaft engines into its Poplar Bluff, Missouri facility.
The Board of Murray Calloway Economic Development Corporation says the closure will mean the loss of about 600 full time positions.
Impacted employees will have the opportunity to move to another facility. The company says the Poplar Bluff plant will be hiring to accommodate the increased production at the facility.
The Board of Murray Calloway Economic Development Corporation says they will be concentrating on recruiting other companies to the area.