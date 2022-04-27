Bright Life Farms, Inc., a nonprofit in Princeton, has been selected to the top 200 finalists for a $25,000 State Farm grant.
Voting will take place from April 27 to May 6. U.S. residents over 18 can vote by entering a valid email address here.
Bright Life Farms is a nonprofit Christian group home for mentally and physically challenged adults.
Each of the top 100 vote-getters will receive a $25,000 grant. Winners will be announced Tuesday, June 7.
To learn more about Bright Life Farms, click here.