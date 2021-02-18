METROPOLIS, IL — If you have been out driving over the past few days, you have probably tried to avoid hitting birds.
They have been seen up and down roads, nibbling on the brine treatment spread because of the recent snow and ice. And it is killing them.
They are either getting hit while trying to eat it or eating to much of it, which gives them high salt levels in their blood.
River's Edge Veterinarian and Co-owner Dr. Russell B. Jones explained why the salt is so harmful to birds, and explained why they might eat it anyway.
"It doesn't take very much salt to actually cause issues in birds, and their diets are not heavy in salt either," said Jones. "So, you know, when they eat a few grains, maybe they think they're eating a rock, because birds have crops, right, which helps break up the food cause they can't chew."
Jones showed the salt his office uses on their pavement. "There's some pebbly looking things in the rock salt. That's what birds might mistake for a rock," said Jones.
Brookport resident Todd Taylor called Local 6 to say he saw several dead birds along Interstate 45. His dog even picked one up, but didn't eat it.
Taylor was told his dog was fine, because it did not eat the bird.
Jones said a lick or two of the treatment should not harm your pet, but you need to keep them away from your supply of rock salt.
He said too much salt is not good for pets, and could result in diarrhea, vomiting, and even death.
The treatment can be rough on their paws as well. Jones advises checking your pets' paws for that reason.
"When your pets do come in, especially if you've been on the roads or on salted sidewalks, you can just simply wipe them off with a wet washcloth or lukewarm water bath to dip their feet in," said Jones. "Then, dry them off. That will dissolve all the salt off."
Jones said he wishes there was a way to help the birds.
"Do your best to avoid them. It's really hard sometimes, you know. Life's cruel to wildlife," said Jones. "I would not necessarily suggest trying to get out and handling these birds."
Jones recommends putting a paw balm on the paws of your pets with fur that enjoy being outside, to further protect them during winter weather.