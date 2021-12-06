NEW YORK, (AP) — A British woman has testified that Ghislaine Maxwell pressured her into giving Jeffrey Epstein sexual massages when she was still a teenager, assuring her she would have "fun" with him.
The woman — testifying at Maxwell's sex-abuse trial in New York City using the pseudonym "Kate" to protect her privacy — described one episode during the mid-1990s at Epstein's Palm Beach, Florida estate where Maxwell left out a schoolgirl's outfit with a pleated skirt for her to wear for the financier.
This witness said she was at the age of consent in Great Britain and the United States during her sexual contact with Epstein.
The 59-year-old Maxwell has denied charges she groomed girls as young as 14 for Epstein, who killed himself in jail in 2019.
At the time, he was awaiting a sex trafficking trial.