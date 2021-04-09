PADUCAH — You only see them every 17 years. The Brood X cicadas are set to appear later this spring. It's the first time they will appear since 2004.
"We see cicadas every summer. Everyone has that distinct memory of hearing the cicadas as the sun is setting. These are a little bit different. They actually look different than the regular cicadas as well. These cicadas have orange stripes, and they also have bright red eyes," says McCracken County Extension Agent Samantha Anderson.
Cicadas lay their eggs mainly underground. For the past 17 years, the Brood X cicadas have been developing underground. In a few weeks, they'll finally come up and make their appearance.
"All of Kentucky will have a chance to see these cicadas starting about late April to May. It all depends on soil temperature, actually, when the cicadas emerge from the ground," says Anderson.
They're big and noisy, but the Brood X cicadas are harmless. The only potential danger they can pose is on small and young trees. The eggs they lay can damage the tree.
"A way to protect any of those trees will be by placing netting over top of them. You can use netting with about a 1-inch hole and that will help prevent some of that damage," says Anderson.
Once they emerge, the cicadas only stick around for about six weeks. During those six weeks, they lay their eggs for the next round of cicadas to come out in another 17 years. The next time the Brood X cicadas will come back out will be in 2038.