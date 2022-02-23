MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The U.S. 45 Ohio River bridge connecting Paducah and Brookport, Illinois, is closed Wednesday evening because of icing.
The Brookport Bridge, also called the the Irvin S. Cobb Bridge, closed around 4:40 p.m. Wednesday because of icing on the bridge's metal decking, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 says.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office posted a video Wednesday evening showing the icy conditions on the closed bridge. In the video, Chief Deputy Ryan Norman says urged drivers headed home for their evening commute to use caution.
"Brookport Bridge is closed, so if that's the way you usually take home, you will not be able to use the Brookport Bridge until it gets clear of this ice," Norman says.
"It's picked up considerably over the past 30 minutes to an hour. We are seeing several collisions all throughout the county right now. So, it's very slick, very dangerous and if you're out in it, it actually kind of hurts," Norman says, referring to the sleet currently falling in McCracken County. "So please be careful if you're driving home. If you're already home, just please stay inside, hang tight."
Norman advises those who can't avoid travel tonight to drive very slowly and leave plenty of room between vehicles to brake.
The cabinet says the bridge will remain closed until temperatures raise enough to melt the ice.
On a typical day, about 5,000 vehicles cross the bridge, which is located at navigation mile point 937.3 of the Ohio River.