PADUCAH — The U.S. 45 Ohio River "Brookport" bridge connecting Paducah and Brookport, Illinois, will close at 5:30 p.m. Monday because of icy conditions, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says.
KYTC District 1 says the metal decking on the bridge was expected to ice over by the time the sun went down. The bridge will be closed in an effort to avoid crashes.
The district says the bridge will stay closed until the temperature raises enough to melt the ice on the bridge deck. KYTC District 1 says that's expected to happen sometime Wednesday.