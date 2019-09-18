Watch again

BROOKPORT, IL — There are lots of happy drivers out there after the U.S. 45 Ohio River "Brookport" Bridge connecting Paducah and Brookport, Illinois, officially reopened to traffic Wednesday afternoon.

People who use that bridge have been forced to make a long detour since May, when crews started repairs to the bridge.

Businesses banking on the bridge reopening are excited for things to return to normal.

Cars on both sides of the bridge lined up, waiting to use it.

Commuters aren't the only ones who are ecstatic.

Businesswoman Lindsey Corn owns Blue Dog Barbershop in Brookport.

"It's absolutely the number one topic that everybody talks about, how hindering it is," said Corn.

She opened July 1 while the bridge was still closed — a tough time for businesses relying on the traffic.

"I think that people would have a reason to come through town, and could see that I'm open and hopefully get more business."

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet spokesman Keith Todd said the bridge opened up much sooner than expected, and the cabinet hopes to keep it open.

"There are no plans in the works to replace this bridge," said Todd. "So our goal here is to maintain safety of the bridge and protect it for as many users as we can for as long as we can."

Todd said he was glad to see the bridge in use and wants it to continue. Barriers and signs have been put up to enforce the restrictions for trucks.

"There's always been an 8-foot vehicle restriction on the bridge that we found had been ignored a lot by a lot of trucks," said Todd."So the additional restrictions we put on the bridge are to keep illegal truck traffic of the bridge."

Corn said she is ecstatic that bridge will open, showing itself as a two way street. "Just easier access to Paducah," said Corn.

The Brookport Bridge is open, but there is still some work to be done.

The contractor doing maintenance on this bridge had to to respond to an emergency situation at another bridge.

KYTC said they will be coming back in about three weeks to get the job done. The work should be finished soon and hopefully without a lane restriction.

The bridge is restricted to mostly passenger cars. If a vehicle is more than 8 feet wide or more than 9 feet, 6 inches tall, it should not be on the bridge.

Trucks should take the I-24 bridge instead.

KYTC asks the community to report all sightings of oversize vehicles on the bridge.